Coast Guard rescues three people after small plane goes into Lake Michigan near Wind Point

WIND POINT, Wis. — The U.S. Coast Guard said it rescued three people after a small plane went into Lake Michigan near Wind Point on Thursday.

All three were wearing life jackets, and no injuries were reported. They are heading back to the Coast Guard station in Milwaukee, according to Lt. Neff.

The aircraft, which took off from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport around 12:17 p.m., went down approximately 12 nautical miles off Racine, the coast guard said.

According to FlightAware, about 12 minutes into the flight, the plane experienced a sudden loss of speed, followed by a dramatic drop in altitude from 7,000 feet to its final recorded position.

A Coast Guard spokesperson said it received a call from air traffic control about the emergency and that a Coast Guard boat was responding to the scene, along with an aircraft from Traverse City, Michigan.

The Racine Police Department said it would send officers to the lakefront for support.

