Civil engagement leads YMCA Milwaukee's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration

MILWAUKEE — To celebrate the life and legacy of the famed civil rights leader, the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee hosted its 26th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.

“So, don’t you see? It really starts with you and are and we and why, because the time is always right to do what is right,” said contest winner Cornel Penager Davidson.

Hundreds of attendees packed the Potawatomi Hotel and Casino as the fight for equity took center stage, with its message loud and clear.

“In the context of all the work we have to do, we’re still fighting about using the words diversity, equity and inclusion. We cannot let that scrub happen,” said Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.

Milwaukee Martin Luther King Jr. Day Coverage:

Speakers from all sides of civil engagement shared their hopes for the meaning of the day of service.

“This is going to be a long day for me because I’m looking forward to getting into some good trouble today and the days moving ahead,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

This year’s Youth Development Spoken Word Contest gave students the opportunity to speak up, with the hope that their written words can take on more meaning when their voices share them.

“For in the world of darkness and doubt, we need more light, more love, more truth,” said contest winner Christopher Kaiser.

“Our community and our city of Milwaukee, we can do what’s right. The time is now,” said contest winner James Kelly, Jr.

Elementary school winner James Kelly Jr. says he wants people to treat each other with respect just like he says Dr. King would have wanted.

“People being kind to each other, nice, taking care of each other and our community,” said Kelly, Jr.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip