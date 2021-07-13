City of Milwaukee, former Police Chief Alfonso Morales reach tentative settlement

MILWAUKEE — Former Police Chief Alfonso Morales and the City of Milwaukee have reached a tentative settlement, which will keep Morales from resuming his old job this Thursday, Mayor Tom Barrett announced Tuesday.

The Milwaukee Common Council must now approve the tentative settlement, which could amount to $626,000, Barrett said during a press conference. The proposal first heads to committee, and then will go to a full council vote late this month.

"We are very, very happy to be turning the page with the fire and police commission, with the police department," said Barrett.

"It's never an easy situation when the city is being sued. And it is even more difficult when we've already acknowledged that the process was flawed that got us into this situation. But what we want to be able to do is to put this chapter behind us," said Alderman Ashanti Hamilton, who played a role in the settlement negotiations.

The deadline for a settlement was this Thursday. A judge had ruled that if the city and Morales could not come to an agreement, Morales would be reinstated to police chief. Barrett said Tuesday that the deadline for the settlement has now been been pushed back to Aug. 1, if necessary.

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission demoted Morales to captain last August amid ongoing tensions between the then-chief and the powerful oversight body. Morales then resigned from the police department in protest. He has since been fighting to get the settlement or, as he has stated publicly, willingly resume the position of police chief.

Milwaukee County Judge Chris Foley originally ruled the city must come to a settlement before July 3, but that deadline was pushed back to July 12 as negotiations deadlocked. If no settlement is reached, the city must reinstate Morales, Foley ruled. The judge argued the FPC did not give Morales due process when they demoted him.

Last Thursday, the FPC said Morales would resume his old job this week after he and the city failed to come to a financial settlement before the deadline.

Details on settlement and time frame

Morales had a four-year contract that went through 2024, and his salary for that period was set between $145-147,000, the mayor said, so the tentative settlement would give Morales the income he would have received as chief had he not been demoted and then resigned. That projected loss of income does not include benefits like health care and pension, but Morales is already receiving his pension after retiring from the police department.

Barrett said during negotiations he thought a $500,000 settlement was fair. Morales and his attorney were reportedly pushing for one amounting to almost $1 million.

The judiciary and legislative committee will vote on the tentative settlement next Monday, and the full council will vote on July 27.

Barrett also commented on Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffery Norman, who he said has done a good job in the position and that he has the mayor's support. The decision to appoint a chief rests with the FPC, which just added three new commissioners that had been selected by the mayor and approved by the Common Council.

