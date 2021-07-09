FPC: Former Milwaukee police chief to be reinstated Monday

MILWAUKEE — The Fire and Police Commission released a statement Friday, announcing Alfonso Morales will be reinstated as the Milwaukee Chief of Police on July 12.

Last year, the FPC demoted Morales to captain amid ongoing tensions between the then-chief and oversight body. The Milwaukee County Judge, Chris Foley, ruled that decision did not give Morales due process and was thus illegal.

In May, a judge ordered the city to come to a settlement with Morales or reinstate Morales as chief. The city was given 45 days to do so, and that grace period was set to end on July 3.

Morales' legal team is also suing the city in federal court, arguing the former chief's civil rights were violated when he was demoted.

#BREAKING: As of July 12, Milwaukee will have a "new" permanent Chief of Police.



Alfonso Morales will be reinstated according to the Milwaukee Fire & Police Commission. This avoids a likely half million dollar settlement the city would have had to make with Morales. pic.twitter.com/INE9C676fX — Shaun Gallagher (@ShaunGalNews) July 9, 2021

