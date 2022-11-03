Watch Now
Celebrate Signature Sweets Day at Signature Sweets, owned by Food Network contestant

You can get free cupcakes all day today!
Kimberly Hall
Anders Krusberg
Contestant Kimberly Hall, as seen on Macy's Thanksgiving Cake Special
Kimberly Hall
Posted at 8:34 AM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 09:34:52-04

MILWAUKEE — Four years ago, Former Mayor Tom Barrett declared Nov. 3 Signature Sweets Day, in honor of Signature Sweers Bakery in Milwaukee.

Since then, Signature Sweets has had special promotions to celebrate.

Previous stories on Signature Sweets Bakery:

Owner and seven-time Food Network contestant Kimberly Hall is doing the same this year.

To celebrate Signature Sweets Day, Hall said she will be giving away free cupcakes all day on Nov. 3. She will also have a raffle to win prizes such as gift cards, a free 3D birthday cake, and holiday cakes.

Hall is not just looking forward to Signature Sweets Day, but she also is looking forward to a Jay Leno appearance on Dec. 5 and a new episode of The Big Bake on Food Network, which will air on Dec., 12.

