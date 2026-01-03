Casey Dawson earns Team USA berth as Olympic speed skating trials begin

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The first day of U.S. Olympic speed skating trials delivered one confirmed spot for Team USA's men's team, while one athlete remains in limbo as they await final roster decisions.

Greta Myers won the women's 3,000-meter race with a time of 4:06.799, but her victory only secured a reserve spot for Team USA in that event. As the first alternate, Myers will earn a ticket to Italy if a spot opens within the month.

"I've executed them better, but I got the job done, and I am pleased to have secured the first reserve spot," Myers said. "I am hopeful that it'll open up and I'll get to compete in the 3,000-meter race at the Olympics."

Nashotah's Piper Yde finished third in her second Olympic Trials, clocking 4:27.426. At just 20 years old, Yde represents an emerging talent in the sport.

"I think I would have liked to go a little faster, but I was really happy to skate in front of my family for the first time since we haven't – we didn't get to do that four years ago," Yde said. "I've never skated in such a big crowd — so I think the experience was more than what I could have asked for, even if the time wasn't what I would have wanted."

The men's 5,000-meter race featured strong local representation, with Arrowhead graduate Jonathan Tobon finishing fifth (6:43.317) and Marquette University biomedical sciences student Samuel Hart-Gorman placing seventh (7:06.307).

Casey Dawson claimed the victory and his Olympic spot with a winning time of 6:12.857, marking his return to a second Olympics.

"I'm just happy to be on the stage and competing against the top guys," Dawson said. "The whole world is so fast right now, so to be able to be at that level right now is just super exciting."

The trials continue Saturday with the 1,000-meter race for both men and women, featuring Kewaskum's Jordan Stolz among the competitors.

