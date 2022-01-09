16 year old from Hartland is the youngest to be competing in Olympic Trials

16-year-old Piper Yde from Hartland is the youngest athlete to be competing in the Olympic Trials.

Piper's speedskating race Sunday could earn her a trip to Beijing for the winter games.

The Arrowhead high school student has been attending school followed by a rigorous practice schedule.

"It's always been something that I've been wanting to do since I was like 5 years old, I was telling my kindergarten teacher you'll see me in the Olympics one day, but back then I hadn't even started skating yet," said Piper.

Piper has been skating at the Pettit National Ice Center since she was a child. At the age of 9, a West Allis speed skating coach encouraged her to try out for short track and the rest is history.

Piper has competed in the 500 and 1000 meter sprints.

"There are some really fast skaters here and I guess I just wanna make sure I can be competitive within that big group."

Her father, Jay Yde, has been the only one allowed to watch her inside the Pettit due to COVID protocols. A majority of the teen's support system will be cheering her by watching on TV.

"My family, I wish they could have been here for this week because you know we had a lot of people coming but I'm just grateful for everybody who lets me experience this. I think just for the experience and gaining the confidence of competing at a high level is just good for only being 16."

Sunday Piper will compete in the mass start, a 16 lap race that will determine whether or not she makes Team USA.

