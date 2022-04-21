Brother of Brownstone shooting victim speaks out as manhunt for suspect continues

MILWAUKEE — The brother of Brownstone shooting victim Krystal Tucker spoke to TMJ4 News Thursday, just one week after Crime Stoppers raised the reward for information to help solve her case to $11,000.

A known suspect is still on the run, but Krystal's brother is focused more on faith and forgiveness than on the search for the gunman.

Krystal's brother says that instead of focusing on the investigation, he is focused on honoring his sister, who he called Kay Tee.

"I was there the day she was born, and I was there the day she left out the house for her last shift," Joseph Tucker Jr. said.

He remembers the last words exchanged between him and his sister Krystal back in February.

"Before she left out the door, I told her what I always tell her, 'Stay on point, have fun, be safe, call me if you need me, I love you' and she said I love you too and that's the last time I seen her," Joseph said.

That night, police say a man named Jordan Tate was denied access to the Brownstone Social Lounge in downtown Milwaukee where Krystal worked because of his age. Prosecutors say Tate pulled out a gun and shot three people, killing Krystal.

"Everything has just been shrouded in mystery," Joseph said.

Tate has been charged with homicide, but is still on the run. Court records show that he has retained an attorney to represent him. His attorney did not want to speak to TMJ4 News about the cased. However, another Milwaukee defense attorney who isn't involved, offered her legal perspective.

"At this point, the ball is sort of in his court as to whether or not he turns himself in," Milwaukee area defense attorney May Lee said.

Lee explains why Tate's attorneys has no obligation to make Tate turn himself in.

"Other than a few exceptions, our job is to protect our client," Lee explained. "Our job is not to be law enforcement. He has the constitutional right of the presumption of innocence at this point."

Meanwhile, Joseph continues to pray for a reckoning, but does not focus on the manhunt.

"I let karma deal with all of that and authorities deal with all of that," Joseph said.

He is trying to tie up loose ends and says he and Krystal were roommates when she died.

"All the bills are coming back to me," he said.

A GoFundMe is set up and he is designing and selling shirts. You can find those shirts by clicking here.

"Speak truth to power, like my dad told me from a young age," Joseph said. "Long live Kay Tee."

Joseph made it clear that his intention for raising money is to help pay unforeseen expenses following his sister's death, the costs of potentially hiring a private-investigator to help look into this case, and to help donate to causes he says his sister would have found worthy.

A brother, hoping his sister's loving, ambitious spirit lives on, as police search for her killer.

