MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are responding to a shooting near Water and Clybourn Thursday night.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department's calls for service, police responded to the 500 block of Water shortly before 10 p.m.

TMJ4 Water and Clybourn

The Milwaukee Fire Department Battalion Chief confirmed to TMJ4 News that two people were transported to the hospital. There is no word yet on the extend of their injuries.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is made available.

