Bayshore to begin removing vehicles from collapsed parking structure

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Bayshore management announced Monday that efforts to remove vehicles from a collapsed parking structure will begin this week.

A portion of the Silver Spring parking garage collapsed on Thursday afternoon. Two vehicles were crushed under the rubble, and several were trapped in the structure due to there being no ramp to get out.

Crews responding to the scene predicted it could take weeks to maybe even a month for those vehicles to be removed, but that timeline has quickly moved up.

According to a statement from Bayshore management, crews will begin removing the vehicles this week after engineers install a temporary ramp from the second floor to the first floor.

Once the ramp is installed, a member of Bayshore management and a Bayshore security officer will escort the vehicle owner to their vehicle and confirm ownership. Management will then retrieve the owner's key and drive the vehicle out of the parking garage.

Bayshore management is also still asking anyone whose vehicle was in the structure and has not reported it, to reach out to Heather Hansen at the Bayshore Management Office. You can call 414-433-3156 or email heather.hansen@bayshoretowncenter.com.

