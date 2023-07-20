Barbie-themed events take over Southeast Wisconsin this weekend

MILWAUKEE — Barbie mania is taking over and this weekend there are plenty of pink ways to celebrate the iconic Barbie doll.

Malibu Dream Lounge: For three nights only, the Avalon Atmospheric Theater’s AvaLounge will be transformed into the Malibu Dream Lounge. In honor of the release of the upcoming Barbie movie, Awkward Nerd Events has partnered with Avalon Atmospheric Theater in Bay View to craft a themed pop-up bar modeled after Barbie’s iconic home.

The Malibu Dream will offer guests an opportunity to socialize with other Barbie fans in a chic pink space straight out of the Barbie Dream House. There will be a fully ‘pinked’ out cocktail lounge with custom-curated decor and specialty items, unique photo opportunities, themed cocktails, and mocktails.

The Malibu Dream Lounge runs from Thursday until Saturday.

For more information click here.

Summer Spinz Barbie Night: Celebrate the Barbie Movie at Red Arrow Park with a Summer Spinz skating event.

On Friday, July 21 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., skaters are encouraged to dress up as Barbie and Ken. There will be a Barbie-inspired photo op, Barbie the Movie swag, Barbie the Movie ticket drawing, Pink vanilla cotton candy a DJ, and food trucks.

For more information,click here.

Barbie Dreamhouse Pop-Up Truck: Barbie is living the Dream and cruising to Mayfair Mall. Barbie Dreamhouse Pop-Up Truck will be at the Mall on Saturday outside of Barnes & Noble from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. A variety of merchandise will be sold out of the truck including hoodies, tote bags, mugs, keychains, patches, t-shirts, and more ranging from $12-$75.

For more information, click here.

Barbie Bash Movie Night West Bend: Here is your chance to experience the movie as it should be experienced with a Barbie party! The bash is an opportunity to channel your inner Barbie by dressing up.

For more information,click here.

