MILWAUKEE — Calling all Barbie lovers, the 2023 Barbie Dreamhouse Pop-Up Truck will be at the Mayfair Mall (2500 N. Mayfair Rd, Wauwatosa, WI 53226) on Saturday, July 22.

The truck will be outside of the Barnes & Noble from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A variety of merchandise will be sold out of the truck including hoodies, tote bags, mugs, keychains, patches, t-shirts, and more ranging from $12-$75.

For purchases over $40, a free item will be given out.

Katherine Nguyen, Barbie Dreamhouse Pop-Up Truck Barbie Dreamhouse Pop-Up Truck merchandise

Barbie is celebrating 60 years of the Barbie Dreamhouse with the Pop-Up Truck, and of course, the new Barbie movie coming out Friday, July 21.

Busy this weekend? Don’t worry, as the truck is stopping in Chicago Saturday, July 29.

Katherine Nguyen, Barbie Dreamhouse Pop-Up Truck Barbie Dreamhouse Pop-Up Truck close up

For more information, visit their website or read the press release below.

BARBIE® TRUCK DREAMHOUSE LIVING TOUR IS COMING TO MILWAUKEE ON 7/22!



(Milwaukee, Wis.) -- Barbie fans of all ages, this one!s for you: The Barbie Truck Tour is cruising back with

a whole new look: the 2023 Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour is heading to Milwaukee after kicking

off at the 2023 National Barbie Doll Collectors Convention earlier this month. The Barbie truck is rolling

into Mayfair Mall with all-NEW exclusive merchandise on the heels of the 60th Anniversary of Barbie

moving into her very first Dreamhouse.



• Milwaukee: Saturday, July 22nd, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Mayfair near Barnes & Noble, 2500 N. Mayfair Rd, Wauwatosa, WI 53226



The newly redesigned Barbie Dreamhouse truck will offer an array of brand-new apparel, along with

home goods and accessories inspired by a day in life of Barbie in her Dreamhouse, including:



Graphic T-Shirt

Hoodie

Denim Jacket

Baseball Cap

Throw Blanket

Tote

Embroidered patch set

Necklace

Keychain

Pouch set

Coasters

Glass Tumbler

Glass Mug

Accessories Cup

Thermal Bottle

In addition to the new exclusive Barbie Dreamhouse collectibles and multiple shareable photo moments

from the colorful truck backdrop, fans can look forward to a free gift with purchase over $40.



Barbie Dreamhouse Fun Facts:



• Encouraging children everywhere to dream big, Barbie bought her first Dreamhouse in 1962, before women in the United States could open their own bank accounts and when only 0.1% of

young women were independent homeowners.

• Barbie’s Dreamhouse has risen to become one of the most popular and recognizable homes in

the world. Barbie is always evolving with the times, and so is her home. The Dreamhouse has

undergone many remodels and refreshes over the years to reflect the popular architectural and

interior design trends of the time.

• More than 60 years later, Barbie’s Dreamhouse remains iconic. In fact, the brand sells one

Dreamhouse every minute!



The original Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Tour kicked off in Los Angeles in 2019, followed by the Barbie

Malibu Truck Tourin 2021 and the Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living tour will continue to travelto different

cities throughout the U.S. Following its stop in Milwaukee, the Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour will

continue its tour of the East—next stop: Chicago on 7/29.



Merchandise will be available to purchase from the Barbie Truck by credit card. Pieces range in price from

$12 to $75. For more information, please visit barbie.com/BarbieTruck. Media contacts: ron@fwdpr.co

or kat@fwdpr.co



FWD PR, Mattel

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip