Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bald eagle shot and injured in Franklin, officials say

An emergency surgery stabilized the bird's injuries.
injuredbirdlkj.png
Wisconsin Humane Society
An injured bald eagle recently underwent emergency surgery at the Wisconsin Humane Society.
injuredbirdlkj.png
Posted at 11:02 AM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 12:02:04-05

MILWAUKEE — Officials believe the bald eagle that showed up injured last week was shot. They are searching for suspects - and remind people the fine for shooting protected birds can run as high as $100,000.

The eagle was found suffering in Franklin, Wisconsin. The humane society says the eagle suffered a fracture of the humerus bone in his wing, leaving him debilitated on the ground. The tip of his beak was also broken.

An emergency surgery stabilized the injuries. That's when doctors concluded the bird had been shot with gunfire. More tests are pending.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is searching for suspects and tips that may be useful. To make an anonymous report, contact the DNR Tip Line at 1-800-847-9367.

To make a contribution to the Bald Eagle’s medical care, please visit https://wihumane.me/eaglecare2022 or call 414-431-6119.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

macc star 2022 480X360.png

MACC Fund

The 2022 TMJ4 MACC Star is on sale now!