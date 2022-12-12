Bald eagle shot and injured in Franklin, officials say

MILWAUKEE — Officials believe the bald eagle that showed up injured last week was shot. They are searching for suspects - and remind people the fine for shooting protected birds can run as high as $100,000.

The eagle was found suffering in Franklin, Wisconsin. The humane society says the eagle suffered a fracture of the humerus bone in his wing, leaving him debilitated on the ground. The tip of his beak was also broken.

An emergency surgery stabilized the injuries. That's when doctors concluded the bird had been shot with gunfire. More tests are pending.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is searching for suspects and tips that may be useful. To make an anonymous report, contact the DNR Tip Line at 1-800-847-9367.

To make a contribution to the Bald Eagle’s medical care, please visit https://wihumane.me/eaglecare2022 or call 414-431-6119.

