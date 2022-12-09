Injured bald eagle undergoes emergency surgery, being treated at Wisconsin Humane Society

An injured bald eagle recently underwent emergency surgery at the Wisconsin Humane Society.

The Wisconsin Humane Society said Thursday the bird was found injured on the ground and brought in by a conservation biologist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Supportive care was immediately provided, but the bald eagle was too weak for a full workup. After a full exam and radiographs, it was discovered the bird had a severe fracture with an extensive wound to the humerus in his wing. The Wisconsin Humane Society said you could also see the tip of his beak was broken "as if he'd fallen out of the sky."

Due to the extent of his injuries, the bird underwent emergency surgery on Thursday.

"If his prognosis improves and he gains enough strength, he’ll have an additional surgery in the coming days to give him external fixators to ensure appropriate alignment of the bone as he heals," the Wisconsin Humane Society shared.

Blood work revealed he also needs to be treated for lead toxicity. Additional bloodwork and diagnostic tests are still pending.

"It’s far too early to tell how he’ll do and his prognosis is heavily guarded, but we’re doing everything we can to give him a fighting chance," the Wisconsin Humane Society said.

In the meantime, the Wisconsin Humane Society is hoping for the community's support through donations to help the bald eagle. To donate, visit their website.

According to the DNR, 71 of 72 state counties now have documented active eagle nests. Bald eagles in Wisconsin typically congregate along open water areas and move south in the winter so they can continue catching fish, the DNR says.

