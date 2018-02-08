Aurora becomes third area hospital system to limit visitor access due to flu

MILWAUKEE -- Aurora Health Care announced Thursday that it would restrict visits to its neonatal intensive care units due to the severity of this year's flu season, becoming at least the third local hospital forced to change policies.

Beginning Friday February 9, visitors under the age of 12 won't be able to visit Aurora's NICU centers at Aurora Sinai Medical Center and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.

Froedtert and the Medical Center of Wisconsin announced Wednesday it would be limiting access to its birth center, St. Joseph's, and the Community Memorial Hospital due to the historically bad flu season, turning away any visitors under 12 years of age. They also said any visitor with flu-like symptoms (fever, cough or sore throat) is strongly encouraged to stay home as well.

“We know this restriction may be difficult for some of our patient families. This temporary change is being made to limit the spread of the flu. Patient safety is our primary goal. The restriction will be lifted as soon as possible and will be assessed regularly as new information about the flu season becomes available,” Froedtert said in a news release.

Children’s Hospital also announced this week it is temporarily restricting children from visiting during the season.

