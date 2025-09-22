From anchoring to lighthouse reporting, to consumer corner, to traffic, to Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute, these are just a few of the responsibilities Andrea Albers has had over the years here at TMJ4.

With each new challenge, she’s handled her responsibilities with grace and poise. Andrea grew up right here in Wisconsin, and for the past four years, she has called Milwaukee her home.

READ ALSO: TMJ4 News names Andrea Albers as morning co-anchor

Andrea’s impact is profound. When viewers have nowhere to turn, they turn to Andrea Albers. She’s helped viewers get answers, from dealing with health insurance companies to alerting southeast Wisconsin residents about scammers targeting our area.

We are all proud to call Andrea Albers our coworker. We are so excited for her new opportunity and her new role. Even those who have left TMJ4 are thrilled for her accomplishments and excited for this next chapter in her life.

“Andrea, congratulations … there’s no better person than you for that role! You deserve it,” said former TMJ4 anchor Tom Durian.

Watch: Andrea Albers starts first full week as News Today's newest co-anchor

Andrea’s first day in her official new role was Monday.

