MILWAUKEE — Andrea Albers has been a familiar and trusted face for TMJ4 News viewers since joining the station in 2021 as a reporter and anchor. Most recently, she has been guiding the Milwaukee area through the morning commute as TMJ4’s traffic anchor, and as the station’s consumer reporter, working to tell stories that get results for local families.

This week, TMJ4 announced that Albers will step into the role of morning co-anchor on TMJ4 News Today, effective immediately. Albers will join Adriana Mendez at the anchor desk to help viewers start their day informed, connected, and prepared.

A proud Wisconsin native, Andrea hails from Iola and is an alumna of UW-Eau Claire’s broadcast journalism program. She launched her career at WQOW News 18 in Eau Claire, later becoming a longtime evening anchor and contributor to important community initiatives — including helping launch the Jefferson Awards in western Wisconsin to honor local volunteers and promote positive action. Andrea also held anchor and newsroom management roles at WXOW News 19 in La Crosse, where she led an hour-long midday newscast.

Watch the announcement here:

TMJ4 News names Andrea Albers as morning co-anchor

During her time at TMJ4, Andrea reported on Milwaukee’s reckless driving epidemic as part of the station’s initiative Project: Drive Safer. She also covered major regional news events including the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, the 2024 Republican National Convention and, more recently, the catastrophic flooding that hit Milwaukee this past August. Her work has been recognized with awards from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association, and Emmy nominations.

“Andrea’s deep roots in Wisconsin and her commitment to impactful storytelling truly embody TMJ4’s mission to connect with and empower the communities we serve,” said Tim Vetscher, TMJ4 news director. “We’re thrilled to have Andrea take on this new role alongside Adriana.”

Andrea Albers shared her excitement about the new role, saying: “I’m truly honored to step into this role and help start the day alongside our viewers across southeast Wisconsin. Being part of TMJ4 News and sharing the stories that matter most is incredibly rewarding. I look forward to connecting with new faces each morning and continuing to serve our community with journalism that makes a difference.”

