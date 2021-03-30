American Family Field roof to be closed during Opening Day

MILWAUKEE — American Family Field's roof will be closed for the Milwaukee Brewers' Opening Day game this Thursday, according to the stadium's roof and weather hotline Tuesday.

The call is up to the Brewers, depending on the temperature and the weather forecast. The hotline indicated temperatures will be in the 40s for the afternoon game.

RELATED: These Milwaukee businesses can run shuttles between Am Fam Field for the 2021 season

But the news shouldn't be a letdown for fans, as it will be the first game with fans in the stadium in months.

AmFam Field got the green light from the city's health department to allow up to 25 percent capacity. That means about 11,000-12,000 fans will be spread throughout the stadium seats on Opening Day.

The American Family Field roof will be CLOSED on #OpeningDay.



Want to know the roof status before a game this season? Just visit https://t.co/nX3KDf2sP9. pic.twitter.com/yA5IwDqnxi — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 30, 2021

Another Opening Day news, according to an update from the Brewers Tuesday:

All fans planning to attend games this season are encouraged to download the MLB Ballpark App. The App will give fans access to download their game tickets, parking passes, order concessions, and access other American Family Field information and features

Opening Day tickets are sold out, with limited tickets remaining for April 3-4. However, tickets remain for most other games April 12 – May 2 at brewers.com

Pre-paid parking passes can be purchased with game tickets

Mobile concession ordering through MLB Ballpark App is encouraged for safety and convenience

No cash payments will be accepted in American Family Field. Should fans have cash, there will be kiosks around the ballpark where they can exchange cash for a prepaid card

Information and regulations surrounding safety protocols at American Family Field are evolving. The most up-to-date information can be found on brewers.com/COVID

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip