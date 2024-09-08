America Votes 2024: Harris-Walz to kick off swing state bus tour, Walz back in WI

MILWAUKEE — It's back to battleground Wisconsin for Governor Tim Walz as the Harris-Walz campaign kicks off the 'New Way Forward" bus tour this week.

"With so much at stake in this election, we are blitzing the battlegrounds and leaving it all out on the field," said Michael Tyler, Communications Director for the Harris-Walz Campaign.

Governor Walz is expected in Wisconsin on Friday — but details on times and exact location have not been disclosed.

The four-day, multi-state bus tour kicks off Thursday — two days after the presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Vice-President Harris starts the bus tour on September 12th in North Carolina.

Campaign stops in other swing states include Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and Minnesota First Lady Gwen Walz.

Former President Trump campaigned in Mosinee, Wis. Saturday.

In addition to the bus tour, the Harris-Walz campaign said it will launch new ads in eight swing states, including Wisconsin focusing on middle-class voters and the housing shortage.

AdImpact Politics currently shows Democrats outspending Republicans in Wisconsin $32.6 million to $18.7 million in future ad buys between now and Election Day.

