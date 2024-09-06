Watch Now
America Votes 2024: What are you doing Tuesday night?

TMJ4's Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson wants to hear your plans to watch the presidential debate.
Super Bowl parties. Oscar night parties. What about Presidential debate watch parties?

Calling all political pundits or policy wonks!

Who is planning a debate night event for family and friends with opposing views?

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

The first presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris is Tuesday at 8 pm.

How will you be watching the debate?

TMJ4's Charles Benson would like to hear about your plans and if you have room for two more to watch and interview people at your event.

Charles Benson at the Republican National Convention.

Charles covered the Republican and Democratic National Conventions this year — his 11th and 12th over a long career of covering Wisconsin politics. career

Charles Benson at the Democratic National Convention.

Send him an email charles.benson@tmj4.com and he'll will follow up with you.

