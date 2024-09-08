America Votes 2024: Trump rallies in Wisconsin ahead of Tuesday's presidential debate.

MOSINEE, Wis. — Tuesday is the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

The Vice President was in Pennsylvania Saturday while the former president campaigned in Mosinee this afternoon — near Wausau.

Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson on what Trump said ahead of the high-profile debate

Former President Trump said he uses interviews, town halls, and rallies like this to prep for debates. Tuesday's presidential debate will be his seventh — an unprecedented number in modern-day American politics.

The economy and the border remain big issues with voters and key talking points at his 90-plus-minute rally.

"I believe we are going to have the four greatest years in the history of our country, we are going to turn it around fast," Trump said about a second term if elected. "Starting on day one I will seal the border and stop the migrant invasion of our country."

The question for Trump Tuesday will be, how much he stays on message about policy versus personally going after Kamala Harris.

Charles Benson Trump holds campaign rally in Mosinee before presidential debate.

Trump had this policy warning for manufacturers

"If you open your factories in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Minnesota or anywhere else in the United States, you don't pay a tariff but if you move your production outside of the United States and send it back here, you have to pay a very substantial tariff," Trump said.

Tuesday's highly anticipated debate approaches as Fall is in the air, leaves are just starting to turn and soon ballots will be in the hands of some Wisconsin voters.

Clerks are required to send out ballots by September 19th to voters who are registered and have requested an absentee ballot by mail for the November Election.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error