Amber Alert: Police look for missing 3-month old boy

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 3-month-old boy who was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said Anthony L. Crudup Jr. was last seen in the 4300 block of W. Marion Street. He was wearing a 2 piece light blue, dark blue sweatsuit with a white design. He is 2 feet tall and weighs about 12 pounds.

Officials said he may be with Vonaisha Washington, 1`5, who was last seen traveling on foot. She has no relationship with Anthony and was last seen wearing green shorts, a pink shirt, and an olive-colored jacket.

If you see either Vonaisha or Anthony, contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7405.

