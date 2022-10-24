All 6 Hartland fire victims sustained gunshot wounds, police chief confirms

HARTLAND, Wis. — All six Hartland apartment fire victims who were killed Friday morning sustained a single gunshot wound, Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko announced Monday.

Chief Misko said Connor McKisick's gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

The victims were identified as 12-year-old Sofina Kleemeier, 14-year-old Natalie Kleemeier, and two three-year-old boys. The adults were identified as Connor and Jessica McKisick. Police said all six victims lived together.

Officials say the details and context of all the other victims' wounds remain under investigation.

Chief Misko said there is evidence of an ignitable liquid in the apartment "where it normally would not be located."

Police have not identified anyone else of interest in connection to the incident. There is also no danger to the community.

"This is a tragic incident for the family of the deceased, our first responders, and the Hartland community," Chief Misko said. "The family has asked for privacy while they mourn the loss of their loved ones so I would ask that everyone respect their request."

The fire happened around 5 a.m. at a four-family apartment complex on Mansfield Court on Friday, Oct. 21. Firefighters were met with a large fire and immediately began rescuing people from apartment units and balconies.

Fifteen fire departments and nine police departments responded to the scene. Red Cross said 10 people survived the fire from three separate units. Of the 10, five are children. Chief Misko previously said some escaped on their own. The children who survived ranged from ages 8 to 15.

The Village of Hartland announced it is collecting cash and gift card donations to help people who lived in the same building with immediate needs like clothing, food, and personal items.

