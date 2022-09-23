AEG to partner in proposed Iron District music venue

MILWAUKEE — The entertainment behemoth Anschutz Entertainment Group, known as AEG, will partner in the entertainment complex proposed in Milwaukee's Iron District, our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal confirmed Friday.

The Iron District complex will stretch between 10th and North James Lovell streets, according to materials released by organizers. It is an estimated $160-million project that will include 99 apartments in Michigan Street Commons, an 8,000-seat soccer stadium, a 140-room hotel, and a 4,000-capacity performance venue. They hope the facility will open in 2024.

Bear Development and Kacmarcik Enterprises

AEG would operate the 4,000-capacity performance venue with Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater Group, AEG Presents chief communications officer Dennis Dennehy tells the BizJournal.

Though concert promoter Live Nation is bigger, AEG promotes a variety of entertainment including big-name music acts Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Kenny Chesney and Elton John.

The other big proposed venue in Milwaukee right now, in the Deer District, is being opposed by a group of locally owned music venues including Pabst Theater Group. Madison-based FPC Live and the Milwaukee Bucks are partnering for the live entertainment venue. But Pabst Theater and allies argue that partnership would significantly reduce the number of shows the local owners can get compared to the national companies AEG and FPC Live.

Live Nation is a minority owner in FPC Live and a majority owner of Frank Productions.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip