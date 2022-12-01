Additional suspect arrested in Racine cemetery shooting

RACINE, Wis. — Another suspect has been arrested in connection to a Racine cemetery shooting that left two women injured. The shooting happened during a funeral for Da'Shontay King, the man that a Racine police officer shot and killed near 12th and Schiller on May 20.

The June 2 shooting left a 19-year-old woman and a 35-year-old woman injured. The 19-year-old was treated and released, but the 35-year-old had to be flown to a Milwaukee hospital for her injuries.

A few months after the shooting, two people were arrested and charged. Lamarion Blair, 19, and a 16-year-old boy are each facing 26 counts of 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety, and two counts of 1st-degree intentional homicide - attempted.

Officials with the police department said Blair and the 16-year-old were also connected to a shooting shortly after the funeral near Wright and Indiana.

Now, police say one more suspect is in custody. The suspect is a 19-year-old man but because he has not been formally charged, TMJ4 News is choosing not to name him.

Charges have been sent over to the DA's office.

