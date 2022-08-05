Two suspects arrested in connection to shooting at Racine cemetery

RACINE — The Racine Police Department said a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old teen have been arrested in connection to the June 2 shooting at a Racine Cemetery.

Lamarion Blair, 19, and the 16-year-old are each facing 26 counts of 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety, and two counts of 1st-degree intentional homicide - attempted.

A 19-year-old woman and a 35-year-old woman were both injured in the incident. The 19-year-old was treated and released for her injuries, and the 35-year-old was flown to a Milwaukee hospital for her injuries.

The Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory confirmed to TMJ4 News that the funeral was for Da'Shontay King Sr. The worker at the funeral home said King's family members were hit. All funeral home staff are okay, they said.

Family previously identified Da'Shontay King Sr. as the man a Racine police officer shot and killed near 12th and Schiller on May 20.

Police said that an officer attempted a traffic stop for a firearms investigation. Police said King got out of the vehicle armed with a gun. The officer ordered the suspect to stop and comply with commands, but he refused, police said. The officer opened fire. King was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials with the police department said Blair and the 16-year-old were also connected to a shooting shortly after the funeral near 28th and Wright.

