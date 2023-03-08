40-year-old man shot and killed near Vel R. Phillips and Keefe: MPD

MILWAUKEE — A 40-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near Vel R. Phillips and Keefe Wednesday afternoon, police say.

According to Milwaukee police, the homicide happened around 2:30 p.m. Police say they are looking for unknown suspects.

MPD did not release any other information.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

RACINE, Wis. — The Racine Police Department has announced an arrest in the 23-year-old cold case homicide of 37-year-old Linda Fields.

Police arrested Lucas Alonso for first-degree homicide. He makes his initial appearance on Wednesday.

Fields' body was found on Feb. 24, 2000, at the base of a tree along Lake Avenue in Racine. The medical examiner at the time concluded she had been strangled. But the DNA database then did not help investigators find any DNA matches to catch a suspect.

About 20 years later, investigators found a DNA match after expanding their search to include family members of the DNA profile. There was a "one in one quadrillion" chance of getting a match, according to Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson.

The chief said Alonso was arrested in Racine at his place of work.

According to a criminal complaint, Alonso told police that he met Fields at a bar and they later had sex outdoors along Lake Avenue. He admitted to police that he strangled her multiple times but claims she was alive when he left that night.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip