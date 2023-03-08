Watch Now
Cold case solved: Racine Police make arrest in 2000 killing of Linda Fields

Police arrested Lucas Alonso for first-degree homicide in the cold case killing of Linda Fields
Posted at 10:43 AM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 12:14:25-05

RACINE, Wis. — The Racine Police Department has announced an arrest in the 23-year-old cold case homicide of 37-year-old Linda Fields.

Police arrested Lucas Alonso for first-degree homicide. He makes his initial appearance on Wednesday.

Fields' body was found on Feb. 24, 2000, at the base of a tree along Lake Avenue in Racine. The medical examiner at the time concluded she had been strangled. But the DNA database then did not help investigators find any DNA matches to catch a suspect.

About 20 years later, investigators found a DNA match. There was a "one in one quadrillion" chance of getting a match, according to Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson.

The chief said Alonso was arrested in Racine.

According to a criminal complaint, Alonso confessed to killing her 23 years ago last month.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

