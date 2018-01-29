36-year-old Washington County man killed in farming accident identified

KEWASKUM, Wis. -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office has identified the Kewaskum man who died in a farming accident last Friday.

The Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Erick Medina Castellano died after he became trapped under a large compacted bale of corn stalks.

It happened around 1:44 a.m. Friday at a farm located in the 8700 block of Forest View Rd. in the Town of Kewaskum.

Deputies and Rescue Personnel from the Kewaskum Fire Department were called to the scene. Shortly after they arrived, the victim was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff's Office says the circumstances in this incident appear accidental.

No other information has been released. The accident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

