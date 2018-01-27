KEWASKUM, Wis. -- A 36-year-old Kewaskum man died in a farm accident Friday afternoon.

Police received a phone call that the man was trapped under a large compacted bale of corn stalks -- at a farm located in the 8700 block of Forest View Rd. in the Town of Kewaskum.

Deputies and Rescue Personnel from the Kewaskum Fire Department were subsequently dispatched to the scene. Shortly after they arrived, the victim was pronounced dead.

Police believe it was an accident, but the Sheriff's office is investigating the matter.

No other information has been released at this time.

