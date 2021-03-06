315 apartment units, Culver's approved for Glendale's Bayshore Mall

The once-struggling Bayshore Mall in Glendale is growing bigger by the day.

Post-redevelopment plans released by the North Shore mall show a newly approved Culver's, a Target department store and four apartment buildings containing 315 units.

During a Thursday night meeting, the City of Glendale's Community Development Authority approved plans for the Culver's, owned by Milwaukee-based Neo Gen II Inc.

The authority also approved plans for the four apartment buildings, located along North Lydell Avenue on the northern section of the mall.

The two-story Target store will be located just about in the middle of the mall complex, where the old Boston Store used to be. That store is expected to open this fall.

The plans also include about 500 parking spaces around the apartments.

The City of Glendale is spending $37 million for the redevelopment from future Bayshore property tax revenue, meaning residents would not be paying anything out of pocket. The mall's owner, Cypress Equities, paid the mall's $57 million in tax incremental financing debt.

Bayshore has lost several big-name tenants over the past few years: Sears, Sports Authority, Sprecher's and Boston Store, among others.

Bayshore Town Center was developed in 2006 with a heavy focus on retail. The city and developers hope the focus on mixed-use will be more sustainable.

