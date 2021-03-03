Culver's being proposed in Glendale's Bayshore

Update: The proposal for the new Culver's was approved by city officials at a community development meeting Thursday night.

GLENDALE -- Glendale's Bayshore may soon have its very own Culver's restaurant.

The consultant designer Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. submitted plans for the restaurant to the City of Glendale on behalf of Milwaukee-based Neo Gen II Inc.

The proposal seeks for the Wisconsin burger chain to be located in the second lot of the Bayshore Shopping Center at 5800 N. Bayshore Dr.

Plans include 68 parking stalls, a 1,000-square-foot patio for outdoor dining and two drive-thrus. The Culver's would be your standard location, open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The location will be discussed at a Glendale Community Development Authority meeting this Thursday. That's when they will go over landscape and lighting aspects of the proposed Culver's.

Neo Gen II needs their approval to build the restaurant. The company hopes to have all the proper permits approved by this summer.

Dimitri, George, and Peter Dimitropoulos, owners of Neo Gen II, also own the Culver’s at 1325 E. Capitol Dr. in Shorewood, since 2002.

