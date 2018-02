The Sheboygan Armory appears it will soon be a place of the past.

City officials are moving forward with a proposal from Scott Crawford, Inc. after reviewing five other proposals according to MySheboygan.com

Scott Crawford, Inc. proposed a $26 million project consisting of 122 affordable and market rate housing units. The building will include underground parking and approximately 7,000-square-feet of retail space on the first floor.

Other proposals included ideas of re-purposing the Armory, redeveloping into market-rate apartments and one 125-room lakefront hotel.

City officials are moving forward with the Scott Crawford, Inc. proposal and will discuss the matter at an upcoming Committee of the Whole meeting scheduled for later this month.

No construction or demolition schedule has been set.