Olympic Profile: Milwaukee Admirals' Bobby Butler ready to play for Team USA

MILWAUKEE - In case you haven't heard, the Milwaukee Admirals have a bit of a reputation when it comes to former and current players taking the Olympic ice.

The latest name to join that list is Bobby Butler for Team USA.

"Any chance you can get to represent your country is special. It just gives me the chills and I'm just excited,” the first time Olympian said.

In a viral moment that gives everyone chills, Butler shared the news with his father.

“He's a big teddy bear, what you don't see is he loses a contact from crying after,” Butler said.

Grateful for the outpouring of support he's received, Milwaukee fans made sure not to disappoint.

"The fans here are unbelievable and they've been huge supporters of me. I was able to sign the t-shirt after last game and saw that was pretty cool. I saw the poster on the team's Snapchat. Glad to be an Admiral,” Butler said.

With only five practices separating the men's national team and their first Olympic game, Butler surprisingly isn’t worried about building team chemistry.

"We'll get to know each other pretty quick and from there it's just hockey. It's like every day, like I'm still a kid and get to put my skates on. But if we go in and are all in together hopefully we are on a run and do get a chance to medal,” Butler said.

Butler's last game with the Admirals before heading to South Korea is Tuesday.