Man charged after allegedly 'huffing' duster, crashing into Fond Du Lac Verizon store

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A 20-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly crashed into a Fond Du Lac Verizon store, leaving six people injured.

According to a news release from Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, Benjamin Ayer was allegedly speeding when he crashed into the building around 12:20 p.m. on April 27. Crews found the car fully inside the building after the impact.

Ayer is now facing eight counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle, and drug-related charges.

According to a criminal complaint, Ayer was huffing a Surf Onn electronic duster prior to the crash. Police also recovered marijuana and other drug paraphernalia from his vehicle.

When officers spoke with Ayer after the crash, he admitted to huffing the air duster and losing control of the car.

Preliminary investigations reveal Ayer's car traveled 300 feet off-road through parts of a terrace and parts of the Pet Smart and Dollar Tree parking lot before jumping the curb of the Verizon parking lot and smashing through the building into Verizon's showroom.

One person, a 29-year-old woman, suffered life-threatening injuries and was brought by helicopter to ThedaCare in Neenah. A 30-year-old man, a 23-year-old man, and a 49-year-old woman were brought to a local hospital via ambulance.

District Attorney Eric Toney shared a statement regarding the charges, saying, “The public has an expectation to be safe from other drivers operating motor vehicles, whether on our roadways, shopping or in our homes. Anyone that shatters that sense of security for those in our community through criminal actions will be held accountable in our judicial system.”

If convicted, Ayer faces a maximum of more than 60 years in prison. His bail was set at $300,000 cash and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 12.

