Fond du Lac incident: Driver crashes into Verizon store, multiple injuries reported

NBC26
Scene of the crash Thursday in Fond du Lac.
Posted at 1:58 PM, Apr 27, 2023
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A driver crashed a vehicle into a Verizon store in Fond du Lac Thursday, injuring a number of people, according to our sister station NBC26.

Police responded to 467 North Rolling Meadow Drive. Photos from the scene show a car that barreled into the glass and walls of the structure.

According to NBC26, reports say there are at least eight people injured with one person flown by medical helicopter to ThedaCare in Neenah for critical injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Scene of the crash Thursday in Fond du Lac.

