18-year-old Racine woman killed in crash was pregnant, GoFundMe fundraiser states

18-year old Michelle Romero was killed in a car crash on Tuesday night.
Posted at 10:37 AM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 13:12:56-05

RACINE, Wis. — The 18-year-old woman killed in a car crash Tuesday night was pregnant, according to a GuFundMe fundraiser and authorities.

According to a criminal complaint from the Racine County District Attorney's Office, two pregnant 18-year-olds were in the car, one of whom died.

Michelle Romero, 18, was killed after a car she was in struck two parked cars and rolled. The crash happened near 18th and Mead around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Racine Police say alcohol was a factor in the crash and the man driving was arrested.

Three others were injured in the crash.

Now, a fundraiser has been created for Romero's mother, who is a single mom trying to afford a funeral for her daughter.

The fundraiser states Romero had been pregnant when she died, and she had been looking forward to meeting her baby boy.

Fundraiser organizers set a goal of $15,000 to cover funeral expenses. As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, $2,300 had been raised.

To read more and to donate to the fundraiser, click here. GoFundMe confirmed that the fundraiser is legitimate.

