18-year-old killed in Racine crash, three others injured

RACINE, Wis. — An 18-year-old woman was killed Tuesday night in a car crash involving three vehicles, two of which were parked.

The Racine Police Department said it was called to 18th and Mead around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a rollover accident.

When officers arrived, they found a heavily damaged GMC SUV and one person who was unresponsive.

The unresponsive individual, an 18-year-old woman, was declared dead at the scene.

Police said the GMC had been driving fast on Mead Street when the driver lost control and crashed into two parked cars, causing the GMC to roll.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, was arrested in connection to the crash. Racine police said alcohol was a factor.

Three others were inside the vehicle along with the driver and 18-year-old woman. They were a 20-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman, and an 18-year-old man. All but one of them were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Racine Police are now asking anyone with information on this crash to contact them at 262-635-7816 or Crime Stoppers at 262-635-7816.

