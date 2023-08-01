17-year-old charged in Sherman Park shooting that left 16-year-old injured

MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection to the July 25 incident at Sherman Park that left a 16-year-old boy injured.

According to a criminal complaint, Tyler Ward is facing one count of first-degree reckless injury, one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and one count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

The charges stem from an incident in Sherman Park last month where the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says a 16-year-old boy was shot and injured during a fight.

According to a criminal complaint, there were about 300 people in the park at the time of the incident. Ward told deputies that while he was there with a friend, he saw a group of women fighting and four males in ski masks with guns.

When the women were fighting, Ward says the group of men began shooting at another group of kids at the park. At that time, Ward claims his friend gave him a gun and Ward started shooting.

The complaint says Ward told deputies he didn't think he hit anyone, but said he shot the gun three times. He told officials that he shot because he didn't know the people in the masks and was scared.

A friend of the victim, identified as KWM in the criminal complaint, told deputies Ward was behind the victim when the victim was shot, and he thinks Ward shot the victim by accident.

If convicted on all the charges, Ward faces a maximum of more than 50 years in prison.

Ward is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 4, online court records show.

