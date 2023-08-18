16-year-old charged: Stolen car police chase ends in 1 dead, 9 injured in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A 16-year-old boy was charged with homicide after police say he blew several red lights while speeding and recklessly driving in a stolen vehicle while police in squad cars pursued him. Police say the suspect then crashed into another car, killing one person and injuring a total of 9 people.

Jordan D. Williams was criminally charged with:



First degree reckless homicide

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer resulting in the death of Another

Knowingly operate motor vehicle without a valid license - cause Death

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer resulting in great bodily harm

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer resulting in great bodily harm

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer resulting in great bodily harm

Authorities say the 16-year-old did not have a driver's license, and in fact, was suspended due to driving without a license. The medical examiner previously identified the victim as 17-year-old Jamillian Brown.

According to a criminal complaint released Friday, police learned on Aug. 11 about a stolen vehicle with Florida plates that had been involved in an armed robbery and carjacking. Two days later on Aug. 13, an officer spotted the stolen vehicle, noting at least four people were inside the vehicle.

Officers in a squad car tried to pull the driver over near 51st and Hampton. The driver disregarded the officers and a police pursuit began. A total of three unmarked squad cars were eventually chasing the suspect.

The suspected driver blew through several more red lights at a high rate of speed including the one at 68th and Silver Spring, where he crashed with another vehicle, police said.

The stolen vehicle then caught fire with six people including the driver inside. One of the passengers, a woman, had been "partially ejected" from the stolen vehicle. Officers were able to get all six people out of the burning stolen vehicle.

The driver and passenger in the victim's car were also injured in the crash.

The stolen car was heading at about 93 miles per hour right before the crash. The speed limit there is 35, according to the complaint.

The teen who died in the crash was a passenger in the suspect vehicle. The female who was partially ejected is in the hospital in critical condition.

The complaint states that the defendant was never issued a driver's license. He was found guilty of driving without a license on Oct. 26, 2022 and his "operating privilege is in a suspended status."

Online court records do not show the defendant's case as of yet.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip