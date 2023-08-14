Teen killed, 9 injured in crash following Milwaukee police pursuit with driver in stolen car

MILWAUKEE — One person died and nine other people were injured following a police chase with a driver in a stolen vehicle Sunday night, Milwaukee police said.

According to a statement from Milwaukee police, officers tried to pull over a driver in a car on Hampton Avenue that was wanted in a recent armed robbery. The driver did not pull over and instead drove off. Police pursued the driver. The driver eventually crashed into another vehicle near 68th and Silver Spring.

Seven people inside the vehicle were injured and one person was killed. Police identified them as a 15-year-old male, a 16-year-old male, a 17-year-old male, a 17-year-old male, an 18-year-old female from Milwaukee, and two unknown females, police said. One of the people in the stolen vehicle, identified in medical examiner records as a 17-year-old male, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two people inside the second vehicle were also injured. They were identified as a 25-year-old female and a 42-year-old female, both from Milwaukee.

Charges for the occupants of the stolen vehicle are pending review, according to MPD.

The Milwaukee Police Department continues to investigate this incident. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.







