Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Twin Lakes, Sheriff's Office says

TWIN LAKES, Wis. — A suspect has been arrested after a fatal shooting in Twin Lakes, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened at Tan Oaks Apartments at 1615 Wilmot Rd.

There is no threat to the public at this time, the Sheriff's Office says.

TMJ4

The Twin Lakes Police Department is investigating with assistance from the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office.

We'll update this story when we learn more.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip