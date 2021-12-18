Twin Lakes police arrest 2 after man goes missing, dies from gunshot to head

VILLAGE OF TWIN LAKES, Wis. — Police in Twin Lakes on the Wisconsin-Illinois border said they have arrested two men after the human remains of a 60-year-old man was discovered on Nov. 6.

Village of Twin Lakes police said in a statement the remains are those of Kenneth L. Thoma. He had been reported missing to police on Oct. 20 and in early November authorities found the remains in a wooded area behind the Tan Oak Apartments in Twin Lakes.

Police say an autopsy found he had been shot in the head and died.

Police said on Friday they have since arrested two suspects, identified as 18-year-old Joey L. Miracle and 20-year-old Thomas R. R. Wilton. Miracle was booked on one count of first degree intentional homicide, while Wilton was booked on one count of party of a crime of first degree intentional homicide, and one count of party of a crime of hiding a corpse.

"We are in difficult times right now," Twin Lakes police said in statement. "Undoubtedly, this unspeakable crime adds to our community's anxiety, sadness, and feelings of uncertainty. We know that questions about what happened to Kenneth, and why, remain. We pledge to provide as many answers as we can, when we can, as this investigation moves forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 262 877 9056.

