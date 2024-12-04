Police find gun on Indian Trail High School student after arrest over social media post depicting a weapon

KENOSHA, Wis. — An Indian Trail High School and Academy student could face charges after being found in possession of a gun following an arrest over a social media post depicting a weapon, according to the Kenosha Police Department.

It all unfolded with a concerning social media post, which depicted a weapon, prompting Kenosha Unified School District (KUSD) staff to take action.

This included identifying the individual involved, securing their location, and collaborating with the Kenosha Police Department.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 16-year-old student, who police say could face charges of terroristic threats, possession of a firearm on school grounds, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor, according to Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton.

Police discovered the teen was in possession of a gun only after the student was processed through juvenile intake, despite two officers conducting initial searches, according to a joint statement from the KUSD superintendent and Kenosha police chief.

Police said the teen did not use the weapon to threaten students or staff during the school day.

The Kenosha Police Department is reviewing the incident to determine whether the officers’ actions followed training standards, and are working with Kenosha Unified to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The district will impose disciplinary action in accordance with board policy. The student's name has not been released, since they have not been formally charged.

The teen's arrest comes just a month after a school shooting scare on Nov. 7 at Roosevelt Elementary School.

