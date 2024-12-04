'It's crazy': Kenosha parents concerned after police arrest student at school with loaded gun

KENOSHA — Kenosha Police arrested a 16-year-old student at Indian Trail High School after investigators say he brought a loaded gun into the school on Monday.

The Kenosha Unified School District said this all started with a social media post with what seemed to be a weapon.

“He made it in the school with an actual gun. It's crazy,” Indian Trail High School parent, Robin Smith said.

Smith was picking her daughter up from after-school activities when TMJ4’s Megan Lee asked about the scary incident.

"You are telling me about it. I just checked my email, and I just got an email today and this happened yesterday. That's frightening,” Smith explained.

According to KUSD, the student was searched by two Kenosha officers and the gun wasn't found. However, it was found on him while he was in custody.

“Thank God everyone is safe, and it wasn't a bigger situation,” Smith explained

This situation comes nearly a month after a potential school shooting was stopped at Kenosha’s Roosevelt Elementary School. Police said a 13-year-old tried getting into the school with airsoft guns.

Lee asked the parents if they were concerned about the two incidents in the district.

Parent, Nick Kretchmer said, “Yes, definitely, very concerning. Hopefully, they can make some changes and beef up security and get the kids the help they need.”

Kretchmer has a daughter who attends Indian Trail. He is glad everyone is safe.

"But it's just a matter of time unfortunately it's just the way things are nowadays. You almost start to get numb to it,” Kretchmer explained.

Smith said she wants metal detectors added to the schools and “more policing.”

Parents like Smith and Kretchmer will have the opportunity to vote on a referendum in February. The School Board has plans to enhance security if funds are secured through the referendum.

