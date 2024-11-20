KENOSHA — The Kenosha Unified School District is moving forward with a plan to enhance security. The school board approved adding a referendum question to the February ballot.

The decision drew concerns from some parents over the preliminary security plans.

“I just want us to focus on the actual issue and not get us further in debt,” said Kristy Murphy, a concerned parent.

Murphy, an active voice at district meetings, has raised concerns following a school shooting threat on Nov. 7 at Roosevelt Elementary School.

“The only way to keep our kids safe is by preventing [threats] from getting in the building,” Murphy said.

Watch: Kenosha taxpayers will see referendum on February ballot

KUSD approves referendum for February ballot

Investigators say a 13-year-old boy who attends a KUSD school tried to enter Roosevelt Elementary with airsoft guns, prompting schools in the area to go into a secure hold.

“He could have walked into his junior high that day, and this could be a very different story,” Murphy said.

Murphy opposes the district's proposed $13 million safety improvements, believing they won’t address threats like the one on Nov. 7.

“Shatterproof glass won’t help that, secretaries won’t help that, doors won’t help that, cameras won’t help that,” she said.

Murphy wants the plan to include metal detectors. However, district officials note the plans are still in the preliminary stages.

The KUSD board stated that if the referendum doesn’t pass, there won’t be funding for the security upgrades.

If approved in February, the referendum will last for five years.

