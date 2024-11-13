'This was a very chilling offense': Kenosha teen remains in custody after school shooting threat

KENOSHA — The 13-year-old boy police say made school shooting threats toward Roosevelt Elementary School last week appeared in court via Zoom Tuesday.

The teen will remain in custody as the investigation continues. He is not being named or identified because he is a minor.

"I do think it's good that he's in custody. I think that he needs to remain there," Kenosha parent Daniel McBride said.

Kenosha parents like McBride are breathing a sigh of relief Tuesday, knowing the teen accused of making terroristic threats last week will remain in custody.

"Obviously, the child needs help," McBride said.

Investigators say the teen tried to enter Roosevelt Elementary Thursday. Police initially thought he was armed. However, a search of his home uncovered a stash of realistic-looking airsoft guns.

"This was a very chilling offense, not just committed on a whim, but actually practiced," Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Trisha Riley said.

Police said the teen researched school shootings, looked up maps of the school, and took videos of himself practicing with what looked like a weapon.

"The practicing on video, what was on video, and what we see online on the internet has nothing to do with this event," defense attorney Terry Rose said in court.

Rose requested a competency exam for the teen, which was ordered by the court.

"I think this is a child screaming out for help or maybe just attention in general. Because if he was truly out to hurt people, I don't think it would have been an airsoft rifle," McBride said.

The 13-year-old will be back in court on Nov. 22.

