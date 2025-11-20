Pleasant Prairie couple's fight to keep chickens reflects statewide poultry debate

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — A Pleasant Prairie couple is challenging village regulations after being cited for keeping chickens on their property, highlighting a broader debate about backyard poultry across Wisconsin.

Courtney Breit and Randy White have spent the past five years building up their backyard flock of 15 chickens on their three-and-a-half acres. The couple says the birds provide numerous benefits, from fresh eggs to natural pest control.

"They're a staple around here, for sure," Breit said.

White emphasized the chickens' role in reducing waste and managing their property's tick population.

"The chickens literally eat about anything, so it really cuts down on food waste and everything like that as well," White said.

The couple's chicken-keeping came under scrutiny when a neighbor filed a complaint alleging they were violating village rules. Pleasant Prairie's municipal code only permits residents to keep chickens or other fowl on property zoned "Agricultural" — a classification their land doesn't have.

"It's just crazy to think that I can live on land like this, not in a neighborhood, and not be able to have chickens," Breit said.

White pleaded not guilty to the citation and was scheduled for trial Wednesday night. However, the municipal judge amended the case after noting the citation failed to specify exactly which part of the ordinance the couple allegedly violated. This means the village must refile an amended citation, pushing the matter back to court this spring.

"I can understand…put some regulations on it, tax it, do whatever you want to do — and let people enjoy the chickens," White said.

Village officials said no changes to current poultry regulations are under consideration. In a statement, they cited "noise, odors, pests, and waste management" as key considerations for maintaining current standards.

The couple is now hoping for some relief from state legislation introduced in January that would allow Wisconsin residents to keep up to four chickens on residential property. However, that bill remains far from a floor vote.

"Maybe we can hold off on what we're doing here and just wait till then… see how that turns out," White said.

The Pleasant Prairie case reflects a larger statewide conversation about backyard chicken ownership and municipal regulations.

Read the village's full response to TMJ4's request for comment:

"The municipal code limits the keeping of chickens to properties zoned Agricultural. This regulation supports public health, neighborhood quality, and the zoning established for residential areas. Noise, odors, pests, and waste management remain key considerations in maintaining this standard.

The Village conducts periodic reviews of local ordinances. At this time, no changes to the poultry regulations are under consideration.

Assembly Bill 42 reflects a statewide discussion, and any state-level action would guide how municipalities apply local zoning regulations. Until state direction becomes clear, the existing ordinance remains in effect and continues to guide land use in residential neighborhoods."

