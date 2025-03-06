Brookfield couple pushing for statewide backyard chicken law

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — A new bill could allow backyard chickens in every community in Wisconsin. The proposal would allow each residential home to have four chickens. But backyard chickens are not without controversy.

Libby Kamrowski Chickens are seen in a mixed backyard flock near Fort Collins, Colorado on April 24, 2022.

"Not in my backyard," said Todd Martin from New Berlin. "Chickens smell."

His friend Scott Malloy disagrees, saying he has friends who own chickens.

"I would be okay with it," Scott said.

We heard the mixed reviews again and again in Waukesha. But in Brookfield, Jennifer Slider is pushing for a state law on backyard fowl so she can have them on her property. She lives on two acres, and her family grows much of their own food.

TMJ4 Jennifer Slider and her husband stand on their 2-acre property in Brookfield. They hope a state law passes so they can get backyard chickens.

"Like a little homestead without being out in the country. We have a big garden, and chickens are kind of the next step," Jennifer said.

Regulations on chickens vary depending on where you live, which is why the bill's proponents say they are pushing for a state law.

Back in Waukesha, residents can have up to four chickens regardless of lot size. But in Brookfield, you must have at least three acres. So, Jennifer can't have them.

TMJ4 A view of Jennifer Slider's backyard which includes her large garden and trees that are tapped to make syrup.

This new bill would allow up to four chickens on every residential property. A similar bill has been proposed twice in the last two years and failed.

