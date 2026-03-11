Pleasant Prairie couple loses chicken case, plans to fight ordinance

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — Randy White and Courtney Breit made their case in Pleasant Prairie Municipal Court Wednesday morning against citations issued by the village for keeping 15 chickens on their residential property.

The couple had chickens on their property for years. However, the citations were issued on February 28, 2025, and that's what Judge Richard Ginkowski articulated Wednesday. The village prosecutor argued the couple had ample time to address the issue after warnings and then eventually citations.

"The issue is the ordinance does not permit it, and they had more than adequate time to correct the situation," said village prosecutor Donald Mayhew.

The neighbor who filed the complaint also testified against the couple.

"The chickens were eating my raspberries, blackberries… eating the flowers in my dog pen," the neighbor said.

After two hours of testimony, the couple was found guilty of having illegal livestock and unclassified use of residential (R4) district property.

In Pleasant Prairie, chickens are only permitted on agriculture-zoned land. White and Breit's property is zoned residential — something Breit said she didn't know.

"There's no way we would know we're zoned residential… Our neighbor has five, the other neighbor has five," Breit said.

Both will now have 60 days to pay more than a combined $1,000 in fines.

The judge acknowledged the couple's frustration but said any ordinance change would have to come from the village or state — not from municipal court.

Breit said the ruling was a disappointment, but the couple isn't giving up.

"I was a little disappointed," Breit said.

"We're definitely going to start attending more village board meetings and get our voice heard," Breit said.

The village said its current zoning ordinance regarding backyard fowl in residential areas remains in effect and that no changes are being considered. The village also said staff previously provided information to White and Breit about the process for requesting a zoning amendment, but that no formal request has been submitted.

A state bill on backyard livestock also isn't expected to move forward this legislative session. It's been a debate

As for the chickens, Breit plans to take them to a friend's property. White, however, is holding out hope.

"Hopefully we can get the laws changed in the area to… get those chickens back home one day," White said.

